Dublin party bus rocks up in housing estate en route to Waterford All Together Now Festival

A Dublin party bus en route to All Together Now Festival in County Waterford mingled with locals in Carrickbeg as they waited in extremely heavy traffic on Friday afternoon.

Festival-goers got off the bus as they waited for up to an hour in traffic in a Carrickbeg housing estate alone. Local residents allowed them to use their toilets, while other festival-goers soaked up the sun with their beverages.

One of the women on the bus told WaterfordLive.ie that the traffic is "worse than Dublin".

As of 5pm, traffic remains extremely heavy en route to the festival.

