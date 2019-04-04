Road closure comes into effect in Waterford today

A road closure is in place on the L4046 Whitfield South/Lisnakill in Waterford today, Thursday, April 4.

There will be traffic management in place on the L4046 Whitfield South to facilitate road repairs today only.

The closure will be in place between 10:00am and 3:30pm.

Delays expected.

Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes if possible and to proceed with caution.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.