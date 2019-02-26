REVEALED: 13,000 Waterford drivers have penalty points on licence

18% of all drivers in Waterford have penalty points on their licence, according to the latest official statistics.

Central Statistics Office figures show that a total of 13,297 driving licence holders in Waterford had points in 2017. Of these, 10,266 had between one and three points.

2,632 drivers in Waterford had incurred between four and six points while 399 motorists had more than seven points.

Of the 73,735 licence holders in Waterford, 18% had penalty points. This is just above the national average of 17.7%.

Waterford had the lowest rate of drivers with penalty points of all four south-east counties. Wexford had the highest rate of people on points in the south-east counties with 21.5% of licence holders. Kilkenny's figure was 20.4% while Carlow's was 18.5%.

Wexford, Galway, Kildare and Kilkenny were the top four counties nationwide with a high proportion of drivers with points. The lowest rate of points awarded was Donegal where just 12.9% had points.

In total 506,587 people had penalty points in 2017 when nearly 2.9 million people held driving licences.