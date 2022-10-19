Port of Waterford joins Irish Port Safety Week

The Port authorities of Ireland have joined together through the Irish Ports Safety Forum (IPSF) to host and promote the second annual Irish Port Safety Week from October 24 to October 28, 2022.

The goal of the Irish Ports Safety Forum is to work together to highlight and enhance collective safety responsibility and awareness with events planned under differing themes throughout the week.

The chair of the Irish Ports Safety Forum, JoAnn Salmon said, “This week is an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve safety and performance in the port sector, share experience and knowledge in order to drive continual improvement in eliminating accidents at work. All of the week’s events are open to all port users and tenants and we are inviting and encouraging as many people as possible to get involved with the objective of improving the safety and welfare of all port workers.”

The Irish Port Safety Week dates of 2022 have been selected to follow European Safety Week. All ports nationally have been invited to participate in national safety week with different collaborative events taking place at each port daily.

At the Port of Waterford, a safety and security course will be delivered along with psychological first aid using the RAPID method, a behavioural safety workshop will take place and this will be delivered via a theatrical production where the actors will through live interaction showcase how failings in judgement can result in fatality. In addition, a live simulation of ‘man overboard rescue’ will also take place on Monday evening, October 24.

Commenting on the upcoming health and safety events CEO at Port of Waterford David Sinnott says, “We are proud to support the second annual Irish Port Safety Week and to host a programme of eight events for Port of Waterford staff, stakeholders and partners. We hold health and safety steadfast at Port of Waterford and we are very pleased to join all of the country’s Port authorities and work together sharing knowledge, experiences and skills. In addition, it is great to now have the HSA onboard supporting this very important week for the well-being of all Irish Port staff members.”

The themes of the 2022 Irish Port Safety Week include the awareness of Port golden rules, Musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) personal protective equipment (PPE), driving safely, manual handling, well-being and water safety.