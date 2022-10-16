Search

16 Oct 2022

'Gorgeously secluded' - Waterford location named on top 100 Lonely Planet list

Waterford's Copper Coast.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

16 Oct 2022 8:53 PM

Waterford has claimed a spot on Lonely Planet's top 100 offbeat places around the world.

The travel guide has released a new publication called 'offbeat' which gives readers an insight into some of the lesser-known gem locations around the globe.

Waterford's Copper Coast is the Déise area mentioned in the guidebook and the Lonely Planet writers remarked: "On all but the busiest of summer weekends you can expect to have its gorgeously secluded, wave-whipped coves, walking trails and coastal woodlands largely to your lucky self."

Lonely Planet is a renowned travel guide publication which was founded in 1973.

