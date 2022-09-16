MATCH PREVIEW (FAI Cup): Waterford FC v Dundalk

PREVIEW

Waterford FC welcome Premier Division outfit Dundalk to the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

This week, the Blues host 12-time FAI Cup winner Dundalk in the competition's quarter-final.

Waterford caused an upset in the first round of the FAI Cup when they defeated reigning champions St Patrick's Athletic before they eased past Leinster Senior League side Malahide United in the last round.

Danny Searle's team now face a difficult task against Dundalk who sit in third place on the Premier Division standings.

Ahead of the game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We’ve shown already in the league and Cup competitions that we can be a match for any team on our day and we have to be at it from the start to give ourselves a chance.

“Dundalk are third in the Premier Division and only six points off the top so this is a massive challenge for us but it’s one the players relish. We want to play in big matches and a Cup quarter-final against a top team is exactly what we want.

“We know Stephen [O’Donnell] and Dave [Mackey] will have done their homework on us and that’s part and parcel of the game. They’ll have their side set up to get into a Cup semi-final and we’re no different. We’ve done our homework and we can’t wait to get on the pitch and play.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 13

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 7

Wassim Aouachria - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Shane Griffin - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 2

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, September 16. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (PREMIER DIVISION)

29 Oct 2021 | Dundalk 1-0 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 6/1

Draw 7/2

Dundalk 1/3