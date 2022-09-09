MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Cork City

PREVIEW

Waterford FC host Cork City at the RSC in the First Division on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues take on table-toppers Cork City in a crucial six-pointer encounter at the RSC as the First Division nears a conclusion.

Danny Searle's side have six fixtures remaining with automatic promotion still a possibility if they can defeat City this week.

Waterford drew 2-2 with Wexford in their most recent league outing while Cork City dropped points to Longford Town in a 2-2 draw at Turner's Cross.

The Blues, along with second place Galway United who face Cobh on Friday, will aim for all three points to keep tabs with Cork City.

Ahead of the game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We’re in good form with the two Cup wins thrown in (to the four league matches unbeaten) so we come into [Friday’s] game with plenty of motivation to keep our good run going.

“The recent Monday match in Cork was one we were glad to take a point having played with 10 men for most of the game but we’re coming into [Friday’s] game looking to go one better and pick up more points.

“We know what to expect from Cork. Colin [Healy] has them playing a certain way and it’s up to us to nullify that and do what we do best in attack. They’re top of the table for a reason but we’re looking forward to getting on the pitch again."

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 13

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 7

Wassim Aouachria - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Shane Griffin - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 2

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, September 9. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

15 Aug 2022 | Cork City 0-0 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 11/8

Draw 23/10

Cork City 13/8