Driver in Waterford tests positive in all four testable drug categories

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardai from Unit B Waterford spotted a motorist driving erratically in the city centre earlier this week and stopped them to investigate.
Gardaí used a drug testing device on the driver and it showed positive results for cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis.
Controlled drugs were also seized from the vehicle.
The driver was arrested, the vehicle was seized and a file is now being prepared for directions.
Gardaí have asked motorists who observe other road users driving dangerously to report it to your local garda station.
You can also report it on Traffic Watch on lo-call number 0818 205 805.
There will be roadworks taking place on Waterford road M9 Northbound J06 - J07 from 19:30 today until 06:00 tomorrow.
Fashion chain Next has upped its annual profit outlook after seeing full-price sales lift 5% in the past three months as the spell of hot weather boosted demand for summer clothing.
A fraud expert at a major bank is warning of a recent pick-up in fake “Hi mum” and “Hi dad” messages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.