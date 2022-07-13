Seamus Power at the 2022 Open Championship: Odds, tee times and tournament favourites

Power will tee off at 8.03am on Thursday and 1.04pm on Friday at St Andrews. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power is preparing to play in the final major of the year - The Open Championship at St Andrews.
The tournament begins tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, when the Claret Jug will be up for grabs. Power will tee off at 8.03am on Thursday and 1.04pm on Friday alongside Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka.
Power competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am last week where he finished on two-under-par after the two rounds at the 2027 Ryder Cup golf course Adare Manor.
The world number 37 goes into the 150th Open Championship in good form, having finished T30 in the recent Irish Open and T12 in the last major, the US Open.
ODDS
The Waterford man is 50/1 to lift this year's Claret Jug.
The tournament favourites include fellow Irishman and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy who is 8/1 to win at St Andrews while the in-form Xander Schauffele (12/1), Jon Rahm (14/1), world number one Scottie Scheffler (14/1), Jordan Spieth (14/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1) will fancy their chances. US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry are 16/1 to claim the last major of the year.
UK-based tech start-up Nothing has unveiled its first smartphone, which the company says “marks the start of change in a stagnant industry” as it looks to challenge Apple and Samsung.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power enters his first Open Championship as world number 37. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.