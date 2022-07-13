Search

13 Jul 2022

Seamus Power at the 2022 Open Championship: Odds, tee times and tournament favourites

Power will tee off at 8.03am on Thursday and 1.04pm on Friday at St Andrews. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

13 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford golfer Seamus Power is preparing to play in the final major of the year - The Open Championship at St Andrews.

The tournament begins tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, when the Claret Jug will be up for grabs. Power will tee off at 8.03am on Thursday and 1.04pm on Friday alongside Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka.

Open Championship 2022: Thursday tee times for Irish golfers

Power competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am last week where he finished on two-under-par after the two rounds at the 2027 Ryder Cup golf course Adare Manor.

The world number 37 goes into the 150th Open Championship in good form, having finished T30 in the recent Irish Open and T12 in the last major, the US Open.

ODDS

The Waterford man is 50/1 to lift this year's Claret Jug.

The tournament favourites include fellow Irishman and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy who is 8/1 to win at St Andrews while the in-form Xander Schauffele (12/1), Jon Rahm (14/1), world number one Scottie Scheffler (14/1), Jordan Spieth (14/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1) will fancy their chances. US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry are 16/1 to claim the last major of the year.

