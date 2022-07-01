Search

01 Jul 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Galway United v Waterford FC

MATCH PREVIEW: Galway United v Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

01 Jul 2022 11:53 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford FC can make it nine wins on the bounce in the First Division on Friday when they travel west to face second-place Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Blues earned their eighth consecutive victory on Monday night when they defeated Athlone Town 5-2 in Lissywollen. Goals from top goalscorer Phoenix Patterson (X2), Louis Britton - who scored his tenth goal of the campaign as his loan came to an end and has since joined title rivals Cork City and Roland Idowu (X2) gave Danny Searle's side an emphatic victory to leave them four points off Galway United with a game in hand.

This week's opposition, United, were defeated 2-0 by Longford Town at Bishopsgate in their most recent game. John Caulfield's side are four points behind current table-toppers Cork City going into this Friday's fixture.

Waterford and United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park the last time the two teams contested in Galway.

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 4

Cian Kavanagh - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Shane Griffin - 2

George Forrest - 1

George Forrest - 1

Callum Stringer - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday, July 1. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

15 Apr 2022 | Waterford FC 0-1 Galway United

MATCH ODDS

Galway United 23/20

Draw 9/4

Waterford FC 2/1

Local News

