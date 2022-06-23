Search

Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship: Thursday's tee time, TV schedule and odds

Waterford golfer Seamus Power goes into this week's PGA Tour tournament, the Travelers Championship, as world number 36 after an impressive finish at the US Open last weekend (T12).

Tom Byrne

23 Jun 2022

Travelers Championship Round One Tee Time (Thursday)

Seamus Power will tee off at 6.10pm (Irish time) on Thursday. Fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will tee off at 12.45pm (Irish time).

TV Schedule

The Travelers Championship will be live from 11.45am on the Sky Sports Golf red button. Full coverage will be on the same channel at 8pm. Sky Sports Main Event will show the tournament on Thursday from 10pm.

Odds

Seamus Power is 40/1 to win this week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. 

After this week's tournament, Power will play in next week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny.

