Traffic system in place in a Waterford town today (Friday June 10)
A Stop/Go system is in place in a Waterford town today (Friday June 10).
According to Waterford City and County Council, the traffic system is in place on the N72 Ballyrafter in Lismore to facilitate a watermain repair.
The works are expected to last all day.
