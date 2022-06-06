Search

06 Jun 2022

GAA club in Waterford gets go-ahead for development works

GAA club in Waterford gets go-ahead for development works

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 10:53 AM

Development works at a Waterford GAA club have received planning permission from Waterford City and County Council. 

An application was submitted in April 2022 by Ballyduff GAA Club for the site in Kildermody, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford, with a decision made on Thursday (June 2). 

The works include the widening and enlarging of the existing vehicular entrance and access road way, and the erection of new fencing to both sides of the new widened access roadway.

It also includes the conversion of the existing dressing rooms to a new gym, store and disabled WC as well as the raising of the existing roof level to the existing building and the construction of a new extension to the rear of the building. 

This will all be connected to the on-site existing treatment plant and percolation area located within the revised site boundary. 

The planning permission is subject to five conditions. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Waterford swat aside 14 player Tipperary

Niamh Treacy of Tipperary is tackled by Mairead O'Brien of Waterford during the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship match between Tipperary and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

GAA

Waterford swat aside 14 player Tipperary

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media