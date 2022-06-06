GAA club in Waterford gets go-ahead for development works

Development works at a Waterford GAA club have received planning permission from Waterford City and County Council.
An application was submitted in April 2022 by Ballyduff GAA Club for the site in Kildermody, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford, with a decision made on Thursday (June 2).
The works include the widening and enlarging of the existing vehicular entrance and access road way, and the erection of new fencing to both sides of the new widened access roadway.
It also includes the conversion of the existing dressing rooms to a new gym, store and disabled WC as well as the raising of the existing roof level to the existing building and the construction of a new extension to the rear of the building.
This will all be connected to the on-site existing treatment plant and percolation area located within the revised site boundary.
The planning permission is subject to five conditions.
