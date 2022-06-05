Planning permission for extension at University Hospital Waterford granted by council

Planning permission for an extension at University Hospital Waterford has been granted.
The application - submitted by the Health Service Executive (HSE) in April 2022 - was greenlit by Waterford City and County Council this week (May 31) after a month's deliberation.
The two-storey extension will be constructed onto the Laboratory Department at the hospital and includes office, analytical workstations and ancillary staff facilities.
The planning permission depends on six conditions.
This includes the covering of skips and netting of scaffolding to minimise air blown dust from the site, the preparation of a Construction and Demolition Resource Waste Management Plan, and the removal of surplus material to an authorised facility.
