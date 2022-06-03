Waterford council reminds people of importance of working fire alarms after city fire

Waterford City and County Council is reminding people of the importance of working smoke alarms.
It comes after an unresponsive male was discovered in a house in Waterford City on Wednesday (June 1) after neighbours heard his smoke alarm going off.
According to a tweet on social media from Waterford Council, his neighbours called 999 and crews from Waterford City Fire Service attended the scene.
Neighbours called 999 last night when they heard a #smoke alarm sounding in a nearby house— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) June 2, 2022
Crews from #Waterford City Fire Service found an unresponsive male casualty. The casualty was removed from the house, revived and transferred to the hospital
Working smoke alarms save lives pic.twitter.com/MGTjJObQj7
The casualty was then removed, revived and transferred to hospital.
According to a report by WLRFM, the man's condition is understood to be stable.
In their tweet, the council issued a reminder: "Working smoke alarms save lives."
