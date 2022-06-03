Third annual Waterford pride festival kicks off this evening (Friday June 3)

The third annual Waterford pride festival is due to kick off this evening (Friday June 3).

'Pride of the Déise' features a programme of events - including workshops, yoga, cycling, karaoke and a pride march - which is taking place over the June Bank Holiday weekend for LGBT+ people and their friends and families.

The weekend of events begins this evening with short films, documentaries and animation at Garter Lane Arts Centre in Waterford City at 6pm, followed by a drag and burlesque show hosted by Poppy De Scrace at 9pm.

The festival highlight - the pride march - will take place tomorrow (Saturday June 4) at 2pm at Cathedral Square, with Ms Gay Ireland, Steph Fogarty, hosting a workshop on consent earlier in the day at 10am in Garter Lane.

A block party will be held in the Cultural Quarter at 6.30pm in collaboration with Summer in the City, and features music from Naoise, ALIENSINCAVES and the X Collective.

A clubbing experience at Masons Bar takes the celebration into the night, featuring Irish Techno DJ, Producer and Enigma label founder SYM∅NYE (€5 entry before 11pm).

Today's the day! It all kicks off at 6pm this evening with Queer Vision in @garterlane we're so grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far and we're looking forward to seeing you over the weekend - especially at tomorrows march! ️‍️‍⚧️



A beginner-friendly yoga class will be held in GOMA courtyard on Sunday morning (June 5) at 11am.

Cyclists will set out from 12pm on a Pride Ride Greenway Cycle on Monday (June 6), while rural pride will also be celebrated when the West Waterford Rural Pride bus and cyclists arrive at Coach House Coffee in Kilmacthomas to eat, drink and dance.

In a Twitter post, Pride of the Déise organisers stated, "We're so grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far and we're looking forward to seeing you over the weekend - especially at tomorrow's march!"