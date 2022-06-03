Search

03 Jun 2022

Third annual Waterford pride festival kicks off this evening (Friday June 3)

Third annual Waterford pride festival kicks off this evening (Friday June 3)

Third annual Waterford pride festival kicks off this evening (Friday June 3)

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 3:53 PM

The third annual Waterford pride festival is due to kick off this evening (Friday June 3). 

'Pride of the Déise' features a programme of events - including workshops, yoga, cycling, karaoke and a pride march - which is taking place over the June Bank Holiday weekend for LGBT+ people and their friends and families. 

The weekend of events begins this evening with short films, documentaries and animation at Garter Lane Arts Centre in Waterford City at 6pm, followed by a drag and burlesque show hosted by Poppy De Scrace at 9pm. 

The festival highlight - the pride march - will take place tomorrow (Saturday June 4) at 2pm at Cathedral Square, with Ms Gay Ireland, Steph Fogarty, hosting a workshop on consent earlier in the day at 10am in Garter Lane. 

A block party will be held in the Cultural Quarter at 6.30pm in collaboration with Summer in the City, and features music from Naoise, ALIENSINCAVES and the X Collective. 

A clubbing experience at Masons Bar takes the celebration into the night, featuring Irish Techno DJ, Producer and Enigma label founder SYM∅NYE (€5 entry before 11pm). 

A beginner-friendly yoga class will be held in GOMA courtyard on Sunday morning (June 5) at 11am. 

Cyclists will set out from 12pm on a Pride Ride Greenway Cycle on Monday (June 6), while rural pride will also be celebrated when the West Waterford Rural Pride bus and cyclists arrive at Coach House Coffee in Kilmacthomas to eat, drink and dance. 

In a Twitter post, Pride of the Déise organisers stated, "We're so grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far and we're looking forward to seeing you over the weekend - especially at tomorrow's march!" 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media