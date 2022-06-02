Search

02 Jun 2022

'Have your say' - Eamon Ryan encourages Waterford locals to review city transport strategy

Mary McFadden

Waterford residents are being encouraged "have your say" on the development of the city's transport strategy. 

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan made the comment yesterday (Wednesday June 1) following the publication of the National Transport Authority's (NTA) Draft Waterford Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (WMATS). 

He said, "Through Government support, we can deliver an integrated transport network that enables the sustainable growth of Waterford and creates an attractive, accessible and connected city." 

The draft WMATS includes proposals for the significant enhancement of the Waterford Metropolitan Area (WMA) including bus services and infrastructure, the development of a cycle network, and other measures related to walking, roads, streets and parking. 

A significant upgrade on the existing bus system through BusConnects has been proposed, comprising a more comprehensive network, bus priority and new fleet. 

The strategy also notes Waterford City's "untapped potential" to significantly enhance its cycling offer and culture with compact urban reform. 

Walkability improvements envisaged for the city include the creation of a sustainable transport bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and an electric shuttle bus over the River Suir, improvement of pedestrian routes to the city centre, and re-allocation of road space to prioritise pedestrians. 

The WMATS also proposes to maximise the potential of the existing rail network to enhance regional connectivity. 

This includes addressing the shortfall of 'Park and Ride' and 'Park and Stride' facilities within the WMA.  

These are noted as key components of the strategy as a means of increasing the catchment of the transport network to those that might not otherwise have access by walking, cycling or public transport. They also allow for a reduction in town and city centre car parking, and a redistribution of road space to sustainable modes. 

Two public consultation events will take place this month at the Tower Hotel, The Mall, on June 15 (2pm to 8pm) and June 16 (10am to 4pm) where members of the project team will be available to discuss the strategy and answer questions.

Public consultation will take place until Tuesday July 12 2022. 

The full draft WMATS is available to read here

Local News

