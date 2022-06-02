Traffic controls in place for 2 weeks due to road works in Waterford townland
Notice is being issued to Waterford motorists of traffic control works taking place for the next two weeks.
The alert was issued by Waterford City and County Council for the R-672 at Garryclone, where traffic light controls will be in operation until June 15.
The system is in place to progress junction improvement works.
People are advised to proceed with caution.
