Road works taking place today (May 25) in Waterford seaside town
Road works are taking place in a Waterford seaside town today (Wednesday May 25).
Waterford City and County Council issued the notice advising motorists of the road works on R675 beyond Applegreen in Tramore.
No further information is available.
Applications are open from Wednesday May 25 and a helpline for applicants will be available on 1800 303523 from early June
Stephen Kenny has announced a 27-man squad ahead of June's UEFA Nations League fixtures. PIC: Sportsfile
It is America’s deadliest school shooting since 20 children and six adults died at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.