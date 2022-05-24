Search

24 May 2022

'Totally fearless' - People at home and abroad pay tribute to late Waterford travel writer

'Totally fearless' - People at home and abroad pay tribute to late Waterford travel writer

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

24 May 2022 3:53 PM

President Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to a beloved Waterford travel writer following her passing aged 90. 

Dervla Murphy wrote over 25 books throughout her life documenting her travels across the world by bicycle. 

Born in Lismore, she left school at the age of 14 to care for her mother, before travelling to over thirty countries without ever learning how to drive. 

Her 1965 book 'Full Tilt: Ireland to India with a Bicycle' documented her remarkable journey by bike through Europe, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, with other works detailing her experiences in places such as Northern Ireland, Russia, Cuba and across Africa. 

In a Twitter post released today (Tuesday May 24) in honour of Ms Murphy, the president said her contribution to writing had "a unique commitment to the value of human experience in all its diversity". 

He said, "While known as Ireland's most famous travel writer, such a description barely captures the fullness and deep understanding captured in her work." 

Irish writer Sinéad Gleeson - who wrote book of essays 'Constellations' - also paid tribute, stating, "Dervla Murphy - travel writer and flâneuse who handled a mule as easily as a bike - has died. Totally fearless, she went against expectations of women in 1960s Ireland. I wrote about her [in] Constellations, including her knack for travelling light (always bring poetry and a knife). RIP." 

Scottish historian William Dalrymple said, "I adored Dervla and am so sad she is now heading Full Tilt for the the world beyond. I'll always think of her with her plastic litre bottle of cider, that face that was like a map of her journeys and a voice like wind-blown desert sand." 

English adventurer Alastair Humphreys also commented on her passing and said, "Dervla Murphy, ‘secular saint’ of travel writing, dies aged 90. This is really sad - Dervla was one of my adventuring and writing inspirations." 

Actor Michael Smiley said he was "heartbroken" and called her "one [of] the great Irish women". 

He said, "I had the honour of interviewing her for my cycling series, she absolutely beguiled me. God bless Dervla Murphy, travel writer who lived an ‘adventurous life at the edge’, dies aged 90."  

President Higgins said she was "always an ethical visitor" and brought "a vital social conscience and respect for those she wrote about". 

He said, "She retained a strong interest in those who were suffering throughout the world even up to recent weeks and brought an insightful perspective to matters of politics, environmentalism and the crucial importance of peace." 

The mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr Joe Kelly is inviting loved ones and admirers to sign an online book of condolence. 

When complete, it will be forwarded on to The Murphy Family by Mayor Kelly on behalf of the people of Waterford.

The book of condolence is available to sign here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media