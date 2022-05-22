Waterford teens invited to participate in free creative writing workshop

Waterford teenagers are invited to participate in a free creative writing workshop in June this year.
The workshop - which is suitable for 12 to 15 year olds - is part of Criunniú na nÓg (CnO), an initiative of Creative Ireland to enable the creative potential of children and young people in Ireland.
Free activities are due to take place on the day (Saturday June 11), from graffiti art and architecture workshops to coding.
Creative Writing workshop for teens at Ardkeen Library on Saturday June 11th.— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) May 20, 2022
Book your child's place at Ardkeen Library or email us on Ardkeenlibrary@waterfordcouncil.ie pic.twitter.com/JHZHW8FxON
Anyone interested in signing their children up for the event can do so by emailing Ardkeen Library (ardkeenlibrary@waterfordcouncil.ie).
CnO is delivered in partnership with the thirty one Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ.
Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and provides employment in every town and country in Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.