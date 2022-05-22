Search

22 May 2022

Waterford teens invited to participate in free creative writing workshop

22 May 2022 7:53 PM

Waterford teenagers are invited to participate in a free creative writing workshop in June this year. 

The workshop - which is suitable for 12 to 15 year olds - is part of Criunniú na nÓg (CnO), an initiative of Creative Ireland to enable the creative potential of children and young people in Ireland.

Free activities are due to take place on the day (Saturday June 11), from graffiti art and architecture workshops to coding. 

Anyone interested in signing their children up for the event can do so by emailing Ardkeen Library (ardkeenlibrary@waterfordcouncil.ie).

CnO is delivered in partnership with the thirty one Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ. 

