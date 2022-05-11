Waterford residents encouraged to take part in fancy dress bike parade

Waterford residents and outdoors enthusiasts are encouraged to take part in an upcoming fancy dress bike parade.
The activity will kick off Bike Week - a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling - across the county from Saturday May 14 to Saturday May 22.
Activities for all ages and levels, from new to advanced cyclist, are planned for the city and wider county by Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Sports Partnership.
Those wishing to take part are asked to meet in fancy dress or with a decorated bike at Suir Valley Railway Station in Kilmeaden on the day.
The event will take place from 11am until 12pm.
Register here.
