Stop-Go system on Waterford road to be in place for one week
A stop-and-go system will be in place for one week to facilitate planned roadworks in Waterford.
Traffic management can be expected from tomorrow (Wednesday May 4) from 7am to 7pm at Ballyduff Lower (Ivy House to Long Haul).
N25 Stop Go for roadworks 7am to 7pm for 1 week starting Wednesday the 4th of May at Ballyduff Lower (Ivy house to Long Haul). Traffic management, drive safely #RoadAlert https://t.co/J2apv5tPBx— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) May 3, 2022
Motorists are advised by Waterford City and County Council to drive carefully.
