Power outage expected across Waterford due to Irish Water works

Waterford residents are being warned of a planned power outage due to take place in areas across the county next week.
The notice was issued today (Wednesday April 20) in advance of works scheduled on April 25 between the hours of 9.30am and 5pm.
People in Kilbrien and surrounding areas can expect disruptions to supply.
#IWWaterford: A planned power outage affect supply to Kilbrien and surrounds from 9:30am until 5pm on 25 April. Please see: https://t.co/rZGiq1KJj4 for more— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) April 20, 2022
Irish Water is recommending residents allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
Anyone wishing to follow updates on the works can track the following reference number on Water.ie: WAT00046730.
The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.