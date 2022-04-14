Popular Waterford bar gets greenlight for outdoor seating area
Planning permission for an outside seating area at a popular bar in Waterford has been granted.
Waterford City and County Council received the application for a Section 254 licence in February 2022 for changes to Paddy Foley's Bar in Dungarvan.
Planter boxes will be used to frame the seating area, similar to those seen at other premises on Grattan Square.
The decision to grant permission was made this week with six conditions.
