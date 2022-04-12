Search

12 Apr 2022

Rat droppings on shelves among reasons for closure of Waterford food business

Rat droppings on shelves among reasons for closure of Waterford food business

Rat droppings on shelves among reasons for closure of Waterford food business

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 5:53 PM

A Waterford food business has been closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) following an inspection where rat droppings were found on shelves. 

According to the latest enforcement orders served by the FSAI - published today (Tuesday April 12) - Asian Food Babak on Park Road is being shut due to "a grave and immediate danger to public health" at the premises. 

This is reportedly due to evidence of rodent activity and their ability to transmit harmful pathogens to food and food packaging through their droppings and urine. 

The FSAI report states: "Rodent droppings were found in various areas throughout the shop including: under packets of Vermicelli noodles on shop shelving near the electrical press; under packets of huskless roasted gram and containers of dried mint and mixed pickle on shelving in the centre of the shop; on cardboard which was lining a pallet on which large boxes of foods were stored; and in the presses in the staff canteen." 

The inspector noted an external roller door in the butchery was open, the flyscreen door in the butchery area was also in an open position, and the mesh on the flyscreen door was torn. 

Gaps at the base of the roller door and at the base of the flyscreen door were also flagged by the report, as they reportedly allow for the entry of pests into the food business. 

No pest control programme was deemed to be in place at the business. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media