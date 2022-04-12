Rat droppings on shelves among reasons for closure of Waterford food business

A Waterford food business has been closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) following an inspection where rat droppings were found on shelves.

According to the latest enforcement orders served by the FSAI - published today (Tuesday April 12) - Asian Food Babak on Park Road is being shut due to "a grave and immediate danger to public health" at the premises.

This is reportedly due to evidence of rodent activity and their ability to transmit harmful pathogens to food and food packaging through their droppings and urine.

The FSAI report states: "Rodent droppings were found in various areas throughout the shop including: under packets of Vermicelli noodles on shop shelving near the electrical press; under packets of huskless roasted gram and containers of dried mint and mixed pickle on shelving in the centre of the shop; on cardboard which was lining a pallet on which large boxes of foods were stored; and in the presses in the staff canteen."

The inspector noted an external roller door in the butchery was open, the flyscreen door in the butchery area was also in an open position, and the mesh on the flyscreen door was torn.

Gaps at the base of the roller door and at the base of the flyscreen door were also flagged by the report, as they reportedly allow for the entry of pests into the food business.

No pest control programme was deemed to be in place at the business.