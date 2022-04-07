Body of man killed in overnight collision removed to Waterford mortuary
A driver has been killed in a crash in Co Tipperary.
Gardai are investigating the single-car collision which left a man in his 30s dead.
The crash happened on a road near Garyduff, Aherlow, at around 9.45pm on Wednesday evening.
The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person in the car.
His body has been taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The road remains closed while the investigation continues.
