05 Apr 2022

Waterford receives almost €100,000 LIS funding to repair rural roads

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

05 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

Waterford is set to receive €92,910 for the repair and improvement of rural roads under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS). 

Hundreds of roads and laneways in counties all across Ireland will benefit from a total of €11million in LIS funding. 

The news was announced today (Tuesday April 5) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys. 

The funding will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes - not normally maintained by local authorities - to provide access to people's homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities like beaches. 

Minister Humphreys said, "Local connectivity is vital for rural communities. Our Rural Future clearly recognises this. The Local Improvement Scheme is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms or to amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches." 

Galway has received the biggest individual allocation of €958,831, followed by Cork with €879,099 and Donegal with €716,560. 

All counties have received at least €300,000 as part of the initiative, with the exception of Waterford. 

According to the minister, over 3000 roads have been repaired since the LIS scheme was reintroduced in 2017. 

"I acknowledge that strong demand for this funding remains across the country. In some counties, local authorities have significant levels of applications on hand. My priority is to continue to fund the works on roads leading to agricultural holdings given their importance for farm families and our agriculture sector. 

"I would urge each local authority to utilise the funding announced today, and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible."

The funding is an increase of €500,000 on the initial 2021 allocation, with each county getting a boost in funding accordingly. 

Thanks to this top-up, over €90million has now been allocated to local authorities under the LIS. 

Funding will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners, as well as local authority resources. A cap of €1,200 will be placed on the amount any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road. 

The full list is as follows: 

Carlow
€351,880
Cavan
€371,140
Clare
€582,690
Cork
€879,099
Donegal
€716,560
Galway
€958,831
Kerry
€704,030
Kildare
€351,880
Kilkenny
€390,790
Laois
€351,880
Leitrim
€351,880
Limerick
€485,970
Longford
€351,880
Louth
€351,880
Meath
€340,500
Monaghan
€351,880
Offaly
€380,760
Roscommon
€456,990
Sligo
€358,030
Tipperary
€644,070
Waterford
€92,910
Westmeath
€358,320
Wexford
€431,760
Wicklow
€384,390

