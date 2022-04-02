Applications for Waterford council's climate change action team now open
Waterford City and County Council is seeking people to join an action team focused on tackling climate change.
Interested parties are encouraged to apply for the three roles on offer, which all come with five year contracts.
In a tweet published today (Friday April 1), the council confirmed they're recruiting for a Director of Climate Action, Senior Action Officer, and an Assistant Climate Action Officer.
According to the council website, people must use the official application form to apply, and completed forms must be returned by email only to the email address specified on the individual application form.
The closing date is at 4pm on Friday April 22.
