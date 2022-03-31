Search

01 Apr 2022

Retirees in Waterford may have to use pensions to pay rent in the future, says Housing Minister

Retirees in Waterford may have to use pensions to pay rent in the future, says Housing Minister

File Pic: Housing Minister Darragh O' Brien TD, Fianna Fáil

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

31 Mar 2022 8:53 PM

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has admitted that retirees in Carlow and across Ireland will have to dip into their pensions in order to pay rent in the future.

The Fianna Fáil (FF) politician made the comments in a memo that was reported on yesterday by The Irish Independent.

The memo, which was brought before Cabinet on Tuesday, said the government's new auto-enrolment pension scheme will be 'particularly important' as home ownership rates decline.

"An increasing number of older people will need sufficient income to meet rental costs during their retirement years," the memo read.

When asked for comment, Minister O'Brien responded that people 'can interpret what was in the memo in whichever way they wish.'

"The idea that this is framed in a way that is simply looking at increasing pension coverage so that people can pay their rent into the future is not correct," he added.

Historic sites in Waterford to receive funding of almost €350,000 for repairs

Ukrainian musicians to perform at Waterford festival

When he was asked if the government is worried that an ageing population will have to use their pensions to pay rents, Minister O' Brien said that 'of course' the government would have to look at it.

Minister O' Brien isn't the only FF politician facing questions: An Taoiseach Micheál Martin came under fire during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, who claimed that people will be 'forced to raid their pension funds' to pay rent in their 60s.

Ms Murphy asked: "If anyone thinks the answer to the housing crisis of 2022 is modest pensions that will accrue to people in 20 or 30 or 40 years from now, is it any wonder we’re in the mess we’re in?"

In related news, Minister O' Brien has said that emergency powers may have to be used to provide as many as 35,000 extra homes for Ukrainian refugees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media