Ukrainian musicians to perform at Waterford festival
Prestigious Ukrainian musicians will play at this June's Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, with all proceeds donated to UNICEF’s work supporting children in Ukraine.
The Voices of Ukraine event will take place at Dromore Yard in Waterford on Sunday, 5 June with tickets expected to sell out quickly.
Soprano Ruslana Koval, baritone Stanislav Kuflyuk and pianist Iryna Krasnovska will be among the musicians to perform at the festival which will run from 31 May to 6 June with tickets available to purchase on the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival website.
