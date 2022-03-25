Plan to construct 95 new homes in Waterford submitted to council for approval
A planning application to construct 95 new homes in Waterford has been submitted this week to Waterford City and County Council.
If permission is granted, the proposed development in Monvoy, Tramore will consist of a creche, detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, as well as duplex units.
Five three-storey detached houses are planned, with two two-storey detached houses and twenty two two-storey semi-detached houses with an optional third dormer storey.
Thirty six of the houses will be semi-detached, with twelve terraced houses (including optional extension to rear), ten two-storey terraced houses and four three-storey duplex units comprising eight units in total.
Works will also include a bridge or culvert over Garraun stream from the existing Mountfield Estate.
A decision on the application - submitted by Eddie, John & Pat McDonald - is expected in May 2022.
