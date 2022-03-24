17-unit housing development in Waterford receives planning permission
Planning permission has been granted for a 17-unit housing development in Waterford.
The greenlight was issued yesterday (Wednesday March 23) after an application was submitted by S. & K. Carey Ltd in October 2021 for the proposed development at Rathfadden Lodge, Upper Yellow Road.
Permission has been granted for the construction of three types of dwellings.
This includes four three-bed semi-detached units with optional ground floor sunroom extension, twelve three-bed semi-detached units with optional attic conversion, and one 4-bed mid-terraced unit.
The permission also includes the demolition of the existing dwelling on site, connection to existing public foul and surface water drainage, proposed new entrance and associated boundary treatments.
Twenty four conditions must be met, including the agreement of estate/street names with the Placenames Committee at Waterford City and County Council, the submission of a construction management plan, and the provision of public lighting, among others.
