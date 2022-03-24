Waterford road closed today to facilitate road surfacing works
Waterford City and County Council has issued a notice about a road closure today (Thursday March 24).
L1031 Kilcannon road closed 24.03.2022 to facilitate road surfacing works. Diversions in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/U4ThQ8YXXh— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 23, 2022
The LL1031 Kilcannon Road will not be accessible throughout the day in order to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions are in place.
