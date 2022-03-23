Planning permission granted for gin distillery in Waterford
Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of a Waterford retail unit to a gin distillery.
The application received by Waterford City and County Council was greenlit yesterday (Tuesday March 22) after being submitted in January this year.
It was put forward by Dermot O'Brien Building & Civil Engineering Ltd for the site at Unit 13, Carrigeen Business Park, Carrigeen, Cappoquin in Waterford.
The approval is dependent on six conditions, including the prevention of surface water run-off onto public roads, and the provision of waste collection and storage area for glass, recyclables and food waste.
No signs, symbols or advertisements can be erected externally on the buildings or on site without permission from Waterford City and County Council.
