21 Mar 2022

Waterford buildings to light up for world down syndrome day

21 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

Waterford buildings will light up blue and yellow tonight (Monday March 21) for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 

According to Waterford City and County Council, 35 The Mall, City Hall and the Theatre Royal are among the buildings participating this evening. 

WDSD is a global awareness day officially observed by the United Nations, of which Ireland is a member, since 2012. 

The twenty first day of the third month is selected each year to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the twenty first chromosome which causes Down Syndrome. 

Down Syndrome, or Trisomy 21, is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement which determines how a baby's body forms and functions during pregnancy and after birth. 

Buildings across Waterford recently lit up blue and yellow in solidarity with people in war-torn Ukraine, the flag of which features the same colours. 

