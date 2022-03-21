Customer service office to close to walk-ins this Thursday - Waterford Council
The customer service public office at Waterford Council will be closed to walk-ins this Thursday (March 24).
According to a notice issued by the council today (Monday March 21), the services at Baileys New Street will be available to callers only.
Please notice our Customer Service Public Office in Baileys New Street will be closed on Thursday, March 24th.— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 21, 2022
Contact us at 0818 10 20 20 or by email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie#Waterford #YourCouncil pic.twitter.com/hDF2oDl6Lk
Anyone needing to get in touch can contact the office by phone on 0818 10 20 20 or by emailing contact@waterfordcouncil.ie.
Waterford City and County Council apologises for the inconvenience.
