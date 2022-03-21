Waterford library users encouraged to use reading apps while system offline
Waterford library users are being encouraged to use reading apps while the online library system is offline.
The county's Public Library Service is reminding people their online accounts are temporarily unavailable this week due to the installation of a new online library service.
In a post on social media, they stated, "Don't worry, you can still visit our library branches and your library apps like BorrowBox, Libby app and PressReader still work as usual!"
Your online library account is temporarily unavailable this week as we work to install a new online service.— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) March 21, 2022
Don't worry, you can still visit our library branches and your library apps like BorrowBox, Libby App and PressReader still work as usual! pic.twitter.com/PIWwhNKYEz
BorrowBox is an app available to people with library cards who can borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks free from local libraries.
Libby app is a similar amenity with thousands of eBooks, audiobooks and magazines hand-selected by your local public library, while PressReader is the best place to read thousands of newspapers and magazines from across the world.
The new online library system should be running by March 29.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.