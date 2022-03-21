Search

21 Mar 2022

Waterford library users encouraged to use reading apps while system offline

21 Mar 2022 10:53 AM

Waterford library users are being encouraged to use reading apps while the online library system is offline. 

The county's Public Library Service is reminding people their online accounts are temporarily unavailable this week due to the installation of a new online library service. 

In a post on social media, they stated, "Don't worry, you can still visit our library branches and your library apps like BorrowBox, Libby app and PressReader still work as usual!" 

BorrowBox is an app available to people with library cards who can borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks free from local libraries. 

Libby app is a similar amenity with thousands of eBooks, audiobooks and magazines hand-selected by your local public library, while PressReader is the best place to read thousands of newspapers and magazines from across the world. 

The new online library system should be running by March 29. 

