20 Mar 2022

Planning permission for changes at popular supermarket lodged with Waterford council

19 Mar 2022 11:54 AM

A request for planning permission for changes at a popular supermarket has been lodged with Waterford City and County Council. 

The application was submitted for the construction of a sheltered canopy in the car park of Tesco Extra at the Ardkeen Retail Park on the Outer Ring Road. 

The submission, made by Tesco Ireland Limited, also requests the retention of permission for 'Click and Collect' signage in the existing car park. 

The council received the application this week, with a decision expected at the beginning of May 2022. 

If permission is granted, the requested sheltered canopy will provide cover for four 'Click and Collect' car spaces and two van spaces for the existing Tesco store. 

