Permission for retention of works at shopping centre in Waterford approved
Waterford City and County Council have granted permission for the indefinite retention of works at units of Georges Court, including a delicatessen and café.
The application has been granted with seven conditions, including the provision of a waste management plan and the removal of signage on the first floor bay windows, both within four weeks of final granting of permission.
It also includes the indefinite retention of change of use from retail to incorporate a food hall seating area and associated toilets and storage at units 25 and 26 at George's Court.
Permission for the erection of new signage on units 22 and 23 affronting George's Street and Barronstrand Street has also been retained, as well as the change of use from retail to Italian bakery, pizzeria and café at units 22 and 24.
Associated storage, prep and ancillary areas on the first floor are also included.
According to the planning application, submitted by Georges Court Ltd, units 14, 15, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be operated under the one business to be known as The Stable Yard.
All new areas will be licenced to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.
