Waterford council issues notice of three-day stop and go system
Waterford council has issued notice of a three-day stop and go system planned for next week.
The system will be in place from March 21 to March 23 along John Treacy Sreet in Dungarvan from the junction with Walsh Street to Fairlane.
It is being implemented, according to the council, to progress surfacing works.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
