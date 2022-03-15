Search

Cashless e-parking now available across Waterford, council confirms

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 8:53 PM

Cashless e-Parking is now available across Waterford. 

The move has been implemented to address public demand for a more convenient and environmentally friendly parking option, Waterford City and County Council has confirmed. 

The service will be available in all on-street council-owned pay and display areas as well as in council-run car parks. 

Motorists who want to use the cashless option can do so by downloading the free app from the app store (search 'Waterfordeparking'), by using the website (waterfordeparking.ie) or by paying over the phone on 061311422. 

To park a vehicle, download and open the app on your phone and select the ‘Park’ option. From the map or list select the location of where you are parking, how long you want to park for, and pay from the pre-purchased credit or from your wallet as a 'one-off' parking event. 

There is also an option to add an additional vehicle registration to the mobile eParking app, which the council states will cut down on the need to have different accounts for different vehicles. 

Anyone wishing to extend parking time can do so remotely through the app. 

