Waterford road users advised of planned Rice Bridge lift
The Waterford public is being reminded that a Rice Bridge lift is planned for tomorrow (Wednesday March 16).
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the lift is due to take place at approximately 12pm.
Rice Bridge Lift Wednesday 16th March @ 1200hrs #RoadAlert https://t.co/pMmFz1jdSw— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 15, 2022
The reminder was issued by Waterford City and Council Council on their Twitter page and the Map Alerter service.
