Spot flooding reported on Waterford road following orange rainfall alert
Waterford City and County Council is informing residents of spot flooding reported on a regional road in the county.
According to an alert posted online yesterday evening (Wednesday March 9), the flooding is on the R675 Tramore Road at the Old Court House and the base of Robin Hill.
It comes after Met Éireann issued an orange rainfall alert for the county.
Spot Flooding on R675 Tramore Rd at old court house and base of Robin hill
The orange weather warning was in place from 3pm yesterday until midnight last night.
Flooding was also reported on Knockanduff Road in Tramore.
A small craft warning is also in place for all coasts due to an increase in southerly winds to force 6 or higher.
The warning is valid from today (Thursday March 10) up until 5am tomorrow morning.
