Waterford residents invited to tackle community safety issues

People living in Waterford are being invited to have their say on community safety in the county.

It's part of a new government initiative to bring together residents, community representatives, businesses, councillors and state services such as An Garda Síochána to identify and tackle community safety issues.

Other state services involved include Waterford Wexford Education Training Board, South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (SERDATF), Tusla and the HSE.

The first public consultation on the Community Safety Partnership will take place tomorrow (Wednesday March 9) on Zoom between 7pm and 8.30pm.

All viewpoints are welcome, including information on what is working well and what could work better, as well as concerns and priorities for the wider community.

Community safety goes beyond just policing and crime and also involves people being and feeling safe in communities, such as through a proactive visible patrolling by Gardai.

To register for the event click here, email chair.lcsp@waterfordcouncil.ie, call 087 6263277 or scan the barcode below.