Search

08 Mar 2022

Waterford residents invited to tackle community safety issues

Waterford residents invited to tackle community safety issues

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 1:53 PM

People living in Waterford are being invited to have their say on community safety in the county. 

It's part of a new government initiative to bring together residents, community representatives, businesses, councillors and state services such as An Garda Síochána to identify and tackle community safety issues. 

Other state services involved include Waterford Wexford Education Training Board, South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (SERDATF), Tusla and the HSE. 

The first public consultation on the Community Safety Partnership will take place tomorrow (Wednesday March 9) on Zoom between 7pm and 8.30pm. 

All viewpoints are welcome, including information on what is working well and what could work better, as well as concerns and priorities for the wider community. 

Community safety goes beyond just policing and crime and also involves people being and feeling safe in communities, such as through a proactive visible patrolling by Gardai. 

To register for the event click here, email chair.lcsp@waterfordcouncil.ie, call 087 6263277 or scan the barcode below.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media