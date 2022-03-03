Department of the Marine receives permission to extend harbour in Waterford
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been granted planning permission for the extension of a Waterford harbour.
Waterford City and County Council approved the application - which was submitted in December 2021 - for the 18 metre long extension to Dunmore East Harbour.
The proposed changes will be made to the existing West Wharf Pontoon system and supported on steel piles.
According to the application on the council's website, it will reportedly be used for "marine activities".
The approval for the extension is conditional, meaning it is subject to five conditions specified in decision documentation.
These include the drawing up and authorisation of a Construction Environmental Management plan with the Planning Authority prior to commencement, as well as a waste management plan for the demolition and construction phases.
The developer will also need to ensure all operations on site are carried out in a manner such that air emissions, noise, vibrations and/or odours do not result in significant impairment of, or interference with, amenities or the environment beyond the site boundary.
