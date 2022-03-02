'Proceed with extreme caution' - Stop and Go measures in place on Waterford road
Stop and Go measures are in place along a Waterford road today (Wednesday March 2) and tomorrow (Thursday March 3) due to road works.
Stop Go and convoy in operation along the R-672 at Colligan on the 2nd , 3rd March, 2022 to facilitate road resurfacing works. Proceed with extreme caution #RoadAlert https://t.co/4FbxmMf562— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 1, 2022
The operation is in place along the R-672 road at Colligan to facilitate road resurfacing works, according to Waterford City and County Council.
They are advising travellers through their Twitter page to "proceed with extreme caution".
Queues of traffic are to be expected.
