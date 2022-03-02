Well known record store in Waterford to permanently close its doors

Vinyl has been a lot more popular in recent years
Rainbow Records on Michael Street in Waterford City centre will sadly close its doors for good at the end of this month.
The record shop offers a buy, sell and exchange service, whilst housing a huge collection of new and used LPs, 12" singles, DVDs and CDs.
The owner of the store took to Facebook to share the disappointing news but thanked all the customers that had frequented the store in the past few years and also announced a closing down sale that will start from Tuesday March 1.
The resurgence in popularity of vinyl and record players in recent years saw the shop attract customers from all over the South East and beyond.
