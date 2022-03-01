Emergency tree pruning underway on regional Waterford road
Emergency tree pruning is taking place on a regional road in Co Waterford today (Tuesday March 1).
That's according to Waterford City and County Council, which has issued a notice about the pruning currently underway on R675.
Today's efforts on the 55km long stretch of road will remove any loose tree limbs caused by a spate of storms across Ireland recently.
R675, Emergency Tree pruning, Waterford Rd; Waterford; #RoadAlert https://t.co/ovOwiXuLNd— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 1, 2022
The road runs east to west from the R680 in Waterford City Centre to the centre of Dungarvan via Tramore.
Apologies have been issued by the council for any inconvenience caused to travellers and pedestrians.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.