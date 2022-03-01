Boil water notice still in place for households in several Waterford townlands

A boil water notice is still in place for eleven households in the vicinity of the Kilmanahan Water Treatment Plant.

The notice was issued in mid-January following a technical review of the plant, which determined the mains water supply to affected properties has not received adequate contact time to guarantee fully disinfected water.

It primarily affects properties in the Whitesfort and Glebe townlands, as well as Clonmel.

Water must be boiled (a rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for drinking, preparing drinks, preparation of salads and foods not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth or gargling, and the making of ice.

Irish Water warns consumers that water from the hot tap of the kitchen or bathroom sinks is also unsafe to drink.

#IWWaterford: Update - A boil water notice that has been put in place for the properties supplied from the Kilmanahan Water Treatment Plant is still in affect. Please see https://t.co/A175sRADMw for more. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) February 28, 2022

However, water used for personal hygiene, baths and showers, the flushing of toilets and the watering of plants and flowers does not need to be boiled beforehand.

They also advise caution should be used when bathing children to ensure they do not swallow bathing water, and ice cubes and filtered water should be discarded.

Regarding the preparation of infant formula, tap water that has been rolling boiled for one minute and cooled beforehand is acceptable, and bottled water can also be used.

According to Irish Water, all bottled water - with the exception of natural mineral water - is regulated to the same standard as drinking water.

Natural mineral water can contain high levels of sodium and other minerals, but Irish Water state it can be used if no other water is available for a short length of time.

The time limit for the boil notice is unknown at present.

Irish Water and Waterford City & County Council have reportedly consulted with the Health Service Executive in relation to this matter.

Consumers with concerns can contact Irish Water Customer Contact Centre on 1800 278 278.